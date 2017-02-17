Cytotoxic immune cell in sick and hea...

Cytotoxic immune cell in sick and healthy skin a key to understanding vitiligo

With the aid of thousands of skin biopsies and over a hundred kilograms of skin, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have observed how two subgroups of immune cell behave in healthy skin. This functional dichotomy is preserved in the inflammatory diseases psoriasis and vitiligo.

