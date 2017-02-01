Cumbersome process slows rate for examining sexual assault kits
A recent legislative audit of the state's Crime Lab said the facility isn't meeting its target speed for processing Sexual Assault Response Team kits, which include biological evidence gathered after an alleged sexual assault. A scientist at the lab explained that the process is complicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
