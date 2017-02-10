Consuming whole grains has modest eff...

Consuming whole grains has modest effects on gut microbiota and immune response, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

In a clinical trial, adults who consumed a diet rich in whole grains rather than refined grains had modest improvements in healthy gut microbiota and certain immune responses. The research was conducted in tandem with a study that looked at the effects of a whole-grain diet on energy metabolism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Dogen 219,299
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC