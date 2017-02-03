Cocktail of bacteria-killing viruses prevents cholera infection in animal models
Oral administration of a cocktail of three viruses, all of which specifically kill cholera bacteria, prevents infection and cholera-like symptoms in animal model experiments, report scientists from Tufts University School of Medicine and the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences at Tufts in Nature Communications . The findings are the first to demonstrate the potential efficacy of bacteria-killing viruses - known as bacteriophages, or phages - as an orally administered preventive therapy against an acute gastrointestinal bacterial disease.
