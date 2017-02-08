Chronically missing just 1 hour of sl...

Chronically missing just 1 hour of sleep each night can make your body ripe for illness

18 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Sleep lets our body processes rest and restores us for the next day, so a bad night's sleep can ruin the following twenty-four hours and even make us feel sick . Now, new research published in the journal Sleep cements the idea that loss of sleep actually leaves us vulnerable to sickness.

