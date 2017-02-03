Cholera bacteria stab and poison enemies at predictable rates

Scientists use physics equations that describe molecular interactions to predict bacterial battles; find correlation in genomes between weaponry and resource sharing VIDEO: Dr. Seuss's Horton the Elephant was right: There are vast worlds on tiny scales, and microbiologist Brian Hammer tells us about when bacteria go to war. view more Brandishing harpoon-like appendages covered in poison, two armies of cholera bacteria stabbed each other, rupturing victims like water balloons.

