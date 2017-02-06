China on the verge of a widespread superbug pandemic thanks to spreading MCR-1 gene

A gene that confers resistance to colistin, the "antibiotic of last resort," is alarmingly widespread in China, according to two separate studies published in The Lancet on January 27. The drug-resistance gene in question, MCR-1 was first identified in China in 2015, in Escherichia coli bacteria in pigs, pork, and a handful of human patients. Since then, the gene has turned up in 30 other countries, including the United States.

