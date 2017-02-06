China on the verge of a widespread superbug pandemic thanks to spreading MCR-1 gene
A gene that confers resistance to colistin, the "antibiotic of last resort," is alarmingly widespread in China, according to two separate studies published in The Lancet on January 27. The drug-resistance gene in question, MCR-1 was first identified in China in 2015, in Escherichia coli bacteria in pigs, pork, and a handful of human patients. Since then, the gene has turned up in 30 other countries, including the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|scientia potentia...
|219,198
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|9 hr
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC