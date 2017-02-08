Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Names First Co...

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Names First Cohort of Engineers, Scientists...

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub today announced its first cohort of 47 CZ Biohub Investigators from the faculty of the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco. This group includes both highly accomplished senior professors as well as up-and-coming young faculty.

