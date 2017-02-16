[Cell Biology] Dissecting the effects of APOE
Three APOE alleles are expressed in humans: APOE4 allele is the single most important genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, APOE3 is neutral, and APOE2 is protective. Huang et al. suggest a mechanism for the predisposing effect of APOE4 and protective effect of APOE2.
