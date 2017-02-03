Cancer drug could promote regeneratio...

Cancer drug could promote regeneration of damaged heart muscle, research shows

An anticancer agent in development promotes regeneration of damaged heart muscle - an unexpected research finding that may help prevent congestive heart failure in the future. Many parts of the body, such as blood cells and the lining of the gut, continuously renew throughout life.

