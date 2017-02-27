Body's - clever' protein could stop H...

Body's - clever' protein could stop HIV in its tracks

2017-02-27

The body produces its own defence against HIV, scientists have found, and harnessing this weapon could change the way we treat the virus and prevent it from spreading. The weapon is a protein, found in the reproductive tract of women, which researchers from Hudson Institute of Medical Research and Deakin University have discovered stops HIV from replicating and taking hold.

