Biology Professor Reshapes Teaching Strategy with Course on Parasites
With an eye on tiny ticks and mosquitoes, Clarkson University Assistant Professor of Biology Andrew David created something quite big in the world of teaching -- a student-centered course that shows a glimpse of the future of biology education. His design of Clarkson's first undergraduate parasitology course was overwhelmingly embraced by professionals in the field as well as by his students.
