Biologists Just Discovered a Simple Way to Make Cancer Cells Self-Destruct
The scientists from California Institute of Technology and UC San Diego discovered a drug that actually makes cancer cells self-destruct. The findings of the study, which was led by Caltech professor Ray Deshaies, were published yesterday in the journal Nature Chemical Biology .
