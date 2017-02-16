Biologists control gut inflammation by altering the abundance of resident bacteria
Numerous human diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes and autism spectrum disorders have been linked to abnormal gut microbial communities, or microbiomes, but an open question is whether these altered microbiomes are drivers of disease. A new study at the University of Oregon, led by postdoctoral fellow Annah Rolig, took aim at that question with experiments in zebrafish to dissect whether changes in the abundance of certain gut bacteria can cause intestinal inflammation.
