Biologists control gut inflammation b...

Biologists control gut inflammation by altering the abundance of resident bacteria

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Numerous human diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes and autism spectrum disorders have been linked to abnormal gut microbial communities, or microbiomes, but an open question is whether these altered microbiomes are drivers of disease. A new study at the University of Oregon, led by postdoctoral fellow Annah Rolig, took aim at that question with experiments in zebrafish to dissect whether changes in the abundance of certain gut bacteria can cause intestinal inflammation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Dogen 219,501
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... 4 hr Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... 10 hr noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC