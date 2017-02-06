Be wary of the latest 'detox' plan

Be wary of the latest 'detox' plan

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Chances are during January you heard or read something about toxins or detoxing. According to the advertising on my Facebook feed, the New Year is the perfect time to get rid of toxins accumulated over the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 hr scientia potentia... 219,198
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... 16 hr Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 16 spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC