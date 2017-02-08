Bacterium from Kentucky Coal Mine Fire Could Aid Drug Targeting
Researchers looking in Appalachia for exotic microorganisms that could yield blockbuster drugs have reported a unique find from the smoldering remains of a coal mine fire that's burned for nearly a decade in southeastern Kentucky. In new findings this week in the journal, Nature Chemical Biology, a research team from the University of Kentucky, Rice University and the University of Oklahoma made new - and in some cases more effective - versions of the antibiotic daptomycin using an enzyme from a soil bacterium found in smoke vents of the Ruth Mullins coal fire.
