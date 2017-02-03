Bacterium from coal mine fire could a...

Bacterium from coal mine fire could aid drug targeting

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Chemists scouring Appalachia for exotic microorganisms that could yield blockbuster drugs have reported a unique find from the smoldering remains of a coal mine fire that's burned for nearly a decade in southeastern Kentucky. In new findings this week in the journal Nature Chemical Biology , a research team from Rice University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Oklahoma made new -- and in some cases more effective -- versions of the antibiotic daptomycin using an enzyme from a soil bacterium found in smoke vents of the Ruth Mullins coal fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 26 min scientia potentia... 219,198
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... 7 hr Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 16 spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC