Bacterium from coal mine fire could aid drug targeting
Chemists scouring Appalachia for exotic microorganisms that could yield blockbuster drugs have reported a unique find from the smoldering remains of a coal mine fire that's burned for nearly a decade in southeastern Kentucky. In new findings this week in the journal Nature Chemical Biology , a research team from Rice University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Oklahoma made new -- and in some cases more effective -- versions of the antibiotic daptomycin using an enzyme from a soil bacterium found in smoke vents of the Ruth Mullins coal fire.
