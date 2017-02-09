Are Trees Vegetarian?
Humans can be vegetarians, choosing to forgo meat, but what about trees? After all, trees need only soil, sunlight and water to survive, right? "The short answer is no," said Nicholas Money, a professor of botany at Miami University in Ohio. "Plants are not vegetarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|18 min
|Dogen
|219,287
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC