Analyzing copies of genes offers new treatment possibilities for ovarian cancer

VIDEO: Human ovarian cancer cells are highly sensitive to challenge with autophagy-targeting agents. Tumor cells with impacted autophagy are marked by accumulation of the yellow gene marker, which disappears as the... view more A team of 18 University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center researchers has developed a new tool to analyze an often overlooked aspect of cancer genetics -- an alteration that results in the loss or gain in a copy of a gene.

