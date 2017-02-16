An antibiotic-resistant strain of the...

An antibiotic-resistant strain of the E. coli bacteria. Photo: Centres for Disease Control

Drug resistant bacteria can be found easily in China's poultry production chain - from hatcheries to supermarkets - according to recent research by scientists from China, the US and Europe, underscoring the need for Beijing to control the use of antibiotics. Superbugs are bacteria that are resistant to antibiotic drugs.

