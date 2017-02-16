An antibiotic-resistant strain of the E. coli bacteria. Photo: Centres for Disease Control
Drug resistant bacteria can be found easily in China's poultry production chain - from hatcheries to supermarkets - according to recent research by scientists from China, the US and Europe, underscoring the need for Beijing to control the use of antibiotics. Superbugs are bacteria that are resistant to antibiotic drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Dogen
|219,501
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|4 hr
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|10 hr
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC