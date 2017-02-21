American Society for Cell Biology Officially Partners with March for Science Organizers

Newswise - The American Society for Cell Biology recently signed an agreement officially lending its support to the national March for Science rally and teach-in in Washington, DC, scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. ASCB was among the first to uphold the event's mission to "unite the diverse universe of scientists and other community members in a non-partisan manner." Erika Shugart, executive director of ASCB, says the society chose to partner with the March for Science because the gathering will assemble scientists from diverse backgrounds together with the citizens and decision-makers who directly benefit from scientific findings and innovations.

