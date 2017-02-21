American Society for Cell Biology Off...

American Society for Cell Biology Officially Partners with March for Science Organizers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

Newswise - The American Society for Cell Biology recently signed an agreement officially lending its support to the national March for Science rally and teach-in in Washington, DC, scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. ASCB was among the first to uphold the event's mission to "unite the diverse universe of scientists and other community members in a non-partisan manner." Erika Shugart, executive director of ASCB, says the society chose to partner with the March for Science because the gathering will assemble scientists from diverse backgrounds together with the citizens and decision-makers who directly benefit from scientific findings and innovations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Dogen 219,599
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Wed Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC