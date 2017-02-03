American Cell Biologists Recommend Immigration Policy Reforms to...
BETHESDA, MD, February 2, 2017- Current American immigration policies often thwart fruitful scientific collaborations between nations and force promising STEM trainees out of the U.S. after graduation. To reverse this trend and to foster a thriving collaborative scientific community in the United States, the American Society for Cell Biology urges lawmakers to heed four practical recommendations set forth in an undated position paper for modernizing U.S. immigration policy.
