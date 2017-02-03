Air Force looks to start testing weap...

Air Force looks to start testing weapons in Kauai waters

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Air Force wants to resume its weapons testing program at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai , but some are concerned about the potential impacts on marine animals. The Air Force in December filed a request seeking authorization for the testing from the National Marine Fisheries Service .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 26 min scientia potentia... 219,198
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... 7 hr Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 16 spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC