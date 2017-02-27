A traffic cop for the cell surface: R...

A traffic cop for the cell surface: Researchers illuminate a basic biological process

Colorado State University scientists have shed light on a long-obscured cellular process: A mammalian cell membrane's relationship with a scaffolding underneath it, the cortical actin cytoskeleton VIDEO: A superresolution movie shows membrane proteins interacting with the actin network , and trajectories of individual ion channels in the cell membrane . view more FORT COLLINS, COLORADO - On the surfaces of our trillions of cells is a complex crowd of molecules moving around, talking to each other, occasionally segregating themselves, and triggering basic functions ranging from pain sensation to insulin release.

