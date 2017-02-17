6 UCSD Professors Recognized as Leaders in Science and Tech
Six professors from UC San Diego have been named Sloan Research Fellows for 2017 -- recognized as being among the nation's future leaders in the fields of science and technology. The chosen professors were among 126 researchers from 60 colleges recognized by the foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|replaytime
|219,597
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC