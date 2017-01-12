Zebra shark gives birth without male

Zebra shark gives birth without male

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

SEPTEMBER 26: A Sydney Aquarium diver uses a vacuum to clean the gravel in the Great Barrier Reef tank as a Leopard Shark swims by September 26, 2006 in Sydney, Australia. The Aquarium is undergoing its annual spring clean to prepare for the school holidays using vacuums, along with sea creatures like Sea Cucumbers, Sea Urchins, Cleaner Wrasse Fish and Sea Stars to help complete the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 6 hr Moanz3188 218,713
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 hr spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... 18 hr Jessie57 2
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC