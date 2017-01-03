What To Expect If You're Considering An Elimination Diet

Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Joe Manganiello have touted the virtues of an elimination diet, which involves taking a break from certain foods to see if you feel better once they're gone. But does this actually work - and who exactly can it work for? According to American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology allergist David Stukus, MD, elimination diets can benefit people who suffer from gastrointestinal problems without a known cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.