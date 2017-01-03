What To Expect If You're Considering An Elimination Diet
Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Joe Manganiello have touted the virtues of an elimination diet, which involves taking a break from certain foods to see if you feel better once they're gone. But does this actually work - and who exactly can it work for? According to American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology allergist David Stukus, MD, elimination diets can benefit people who suffer from gastrointestinal problems without a known cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Extasy800
|218,683
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|19 hr
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Wed
|One way or another
|180,247
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC