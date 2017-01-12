What Molecular Biology Has Neglected in Evolution
I give my apologies for the subtitle of this essay to the band R.E.M., although it is kind of them to lend their name to such an important stage of sleep . Italian molecular biologist Victor de Lorenzo has argued that the central dogma of molecular biology, "DNA makes RNA makes protein" ignores the importance of 'selfish metabolism.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|218,712
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Dogen
|180,266
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|22 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC