What Hong Kong woman found when she sequenced her genes
Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is a fast-growing industry, allowing anyone to have their DNA analysed, but there are concerns about accuracy, false marketing and how genetics companies use the data they collect If you've ever wondered why you often crave certain foods or have a problem losing weight, the mystery could be unravelled by taking a peek into your genetic make-up. It's not difficult to do, with an increasing number of companies offering simple and easy genetic tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,640
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|One way or another
|180,233
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Dec 26
|Purplemouse2
|4
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC