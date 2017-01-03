'We could make that!' - Chance meetin...

'We could make that!' - Chance meeting leads to creation of antibiotic spider silk

Read more: Medical News Today

An interdisciplinary team of scientists at The University of Nottingham has developed a technique to produce chemically functionalised spider silk that can be tailored to applications used in drug delivery, regenerative medicine and wound healing. A chance meeting between a spider expert and a chemist has led to the development of antibiotic synthetic spider silk.

