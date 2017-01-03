'We could make that!' - Chance meeting leads to creation of antibiotic spider silk
An interdisciplinary team of scientists at The University of Nottingham has developed a technique to produce chemically functionalised spider silk that can be tailored to applications used in drug delivery, regenerative medicine and wound healing. A chance meeting between a spider expert and a chemist has led to the development of antibiotic synthetic spider silk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|20 min
|replaytime
|218,677
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|One way or another
|180,247
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Tue
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC