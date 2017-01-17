Viral escape hatch could be treatment...

Viral escape hatch could be treatment target for hepatitis E

3 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

The technique that the hepatitis E virus - an emerging liver virus historically found in developing countries but now on the rise in Europe - uses to spread could present a weak spot scientists can exploit to treat the disease, according to a new study. Princeton University-led researchers report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that when the hepatitis E virus infects a cell, it makes proteins that poke holes in the cell's membrane to allow newly made virus particles to escape and spread.

