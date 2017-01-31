Understanding when eating soy might h...

Understanding when eating soy might help or harm in breast cancer treatment

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have used animal models to reveal new information about the impact - positive and negative - that soy consumption could have on a common breast cancer treatment. The scientists have uncovered the biological pathways in rats by which longtime soy consumption improves effectiveness of tamoxifen and reduces breast cancer recurrence.

