UGA researchers receive $1.3 million ...

UGA researchers receive $1.3 million Moore Foundation grant to study the global ocean microbiome

22 hrs ago

File - Mary Ann Moran, a marine microbial ecologist at UGA, researches marine bacteria off the coast of Sapelo Island in order to better understand the bacteria and how they affect ocean health. A $1.3 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation will allow University of Georgia researchers to uncover answers about an important metabolic link that takes place in the Earth's oceans.

Chicago, IL

