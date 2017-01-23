UC San Diego biologists unlock code regulating most human genes
Molecular biologists at UC San Diego have unlocked the code that initiates transcription and regulates the activity of more than half of all human genes, an achievement that should provide scientists with a better understanding of how human genes are turned on and off. The discovery of this critical DNA sequence code -- what molecular biologists term the "human Initiator" -- is detailed in a paper in the February 10 print issue of the journal Genes & Development .
