TSRI biologists uncover new mechanism behind sense of touch
Biologists on the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute have discovered a new mechanism that likely underlies how we feel force or touch. Their study suggests that "rafts" of fatty lipids on the cell surface act as compartments to keep certain enzymes from mixing with their binding partners.
