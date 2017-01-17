Tissue restoration through regenerative biology and medicine.
The cost of tissue damage due to degenerative disease and injury is enormous in terms of health care costs, lost economic productivity, diminished quality of life and premature death. Advances in cell, developmental and molecular biology, and the discovery of regeneration-competent cells in many non-regenerating mammalian tissues, have given impetus to systematic investigations that will enable us to regenerate these tissues by cell transplantation or the pharmaceutical induction of regeneration from the body's own tissues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|21 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,797
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Thu
|Were just afraid
|42
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Thu
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC