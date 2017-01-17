Tissue restoration through regenerative biology and medicine.

The cost of tissue damage due to degenerative disease and injury is enormous in terms of health care costs, lost economic productivity, diminished quality of life and premature death. Advances in cell, developmental and molecular biology, and the discovery of regeneration-competent cells in many non-regenerating mammalian tissues, have given impetus to systematic investigations that will enable us to regenerate these tissues by cell transplantation or the pharmaceutical induction of regeneration from the body's own tissues.

