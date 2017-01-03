Tilikum, SeaWorld killer whale in 'Blackfish' documentary, dies
Tilikum, the SeaWorld orca whale featured in the documentary "Blackfish" after he killed his trainer, has died. He was 36. The killer whale died early Friday in Orlando, Fla., SeaWorld said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,702
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Thu
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 4
|One way or another
|180,247
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC