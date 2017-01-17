The Telomere Effect
Might there be a unifying element to our biology and the health and longevity effects induced by our behaviors and environment ? Not a theory of everything but a way of tying together the complex parts of human lives and wellbeing that not only is heuristic but clearly points the way to having a longer and healthier life? That is what you will be treated to in The Telomere Effect: A Revolutionary Approach to Living Younger, Healthier, Longer. This is no snake oil.
