The Rise and Fall of a Shrimp Biologist

The Rise and Fall of a Shrimp Biologist

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

Yes, I am a marine biologist. But, before you get all doe-eyed, thinking about swimming with dolphins, or saving the whales, I need to explain that there are two very different kinds of marine biologists in the world, one kind triumphantly leaps off of boats wearing stylish wetsuits to study highly intelligent and beautiful marine mammals, these are the dolphin huggers, while the other kind of marine biologist studies the less popular animals in the ocean, things like worms and slugs, or in my case, shrimp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 20 hr Dogen 218,719
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 22 hr Were just afraid 37
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 4 One way or another 180,238
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,753,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC