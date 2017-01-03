The Opportunities For Shire In Immunology: What The Market Is Underestimating?
The key attributes of this business are not reflected in the current Shire's valuation of 11x P/E 2017. Shire hosted an Investor Day on Thursday 10th November to discuss its business strategies and to help investors to better assess their opportunities in hematology and immunology, two key growth drivers after the merger with Baxalta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|replaytime
|218,677
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|One way or another
|180,247
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Tue
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
|'Everyone is African': Geneticist, professor ta...
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC