The Chemical Century: Molecular Manip...

The Chemical Century: Molecular Manipulation and Its Impact on the ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CRC Press

Relates chemical principles to everyday applications, such as in consumer products, fossil fuel use, polymers, agriculture, food production, nutrition, construction, weapons, and drugs Provides specific examples of how discovery and innovation occurred, along with sections describing biographical, historical, or political/economic background pertaining to the particular subject Puts the chemical material in a broader context, such as by relating fuel use to global warming, food production to obesity, drug availability to economic and regulatory factors, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRC Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,957
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 19 Purplemouse2 6
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 16 spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Researchers find gene that might limit desire t... Jan 16 Jessie57 2
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC