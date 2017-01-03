The 5 dirtiest things you touch every...

The 5 dirtiest things you touch every day

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

No matter how much you try to protect yourself, chances are you will grab an accidental handful of the micro blighters at some stage during the day. If you're wondering which everyday items are the "germiest", microbiology professor Charles Gerba says it helps to think about those objects or places you ignore when you break out your mop and disinfectant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 14 hr Dogen 218,719
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 17 hr Were just afraid 37
News Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l... Jan 5 Juan and Juan and... 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Jan 4 One way or another 180,238
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Jan 3 Purplemouse2 5
Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08) Dec 25 deepak 125
News Do we have a choice or are we really born this ... Dec 15 Rainbow Kid 16
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,891 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC