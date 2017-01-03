The 5 dirtiest things you touch every day
No matter how much you try to protect yourself, chances are you will grab an accidental handful of the micro blighters at some stage during the day. If you're wondering which everyday items are the "germiest", microbiology professor Charles Gerba says it helps to think about those objects or places you ignore when you break out your mop and disinfectant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Dogen
|218,719
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|17 hr
|Were just afraid
|37
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 4
|One way or another
|180,238
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC