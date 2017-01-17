TGen scientists identify potent inhib...

TGen scientists identify potent inhibitory compound for treatment against glioblastoma

A study led by scientists at the Translational Genomics Research Institute has identified "a potent inhibitory compound" in the elusive hunt for an improved treatment against glioblastoma, the most common and deadly type of adult brain cancer. Aurintricarboxylic Acid is a chemical compound that in laboratory tests was shown to block the chemical cascade that otherwise allows glioblastoma cells to invade normal brain tissue and resist both chemo and radiation therapy, according to a TGen-led report published today in the scientific journal Oncotarget .

