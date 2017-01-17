Team uncovers cellular responses to bird flu vaccine
New research from Vanderbilt eavesdrops on gene expression in human immune system cells before and after vaccination against bird flu . Reported in the journal PLOS One , the study exposes cellular responses associated with a vaccine constituent called AS03, short for adjuvant system 03. Using massive computation, the investigators pursue a systems biology approach, providing a new wealth of detail about vaccine responses and data for the generation of new hypotheses.
