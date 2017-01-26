Studying invasion biology with next-generation sequencing
The globe has never been more connected. The anthropocene has seen the world become entwined in a comprehensive web of trade and transport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OUPblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|218,955
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|12 hr
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 19
|Purplemouse2
|6
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Researchers find gene that might limit desire t...
|Jan 16
|Jessie57
|2
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC