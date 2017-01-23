Study shows how a dog's diet shapes i...

Study shows how a dog's diet shapes its gut microbiome

6 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

January 24, 2017 - Studies of the gut microbiome have gone to the dogs -- and pets around the world could benefit as a result. In a paper published this week in mBio , researchers from Nestle Purina PetCare Company report that the ratio of proteins and carbohydrates in a canine's daily diet have a significant influence on the balance of microbes in its gut.

