Study shows how a dog's diet shapes its gut microbiome

January 24, 2017 - Studies of the gut microbiome have gone to the dogs -- and pets around the world could benefit as a result. In a paper published this week in mBio , researchers from Nestle Purina PetCare Company report that the ratio of proteins and carbohydrates in a canine's daily diet have a significant influence on the balance of microbes in its gut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.