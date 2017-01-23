Study reveals new genetic mechanism driving breast cancer
Researchers at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute have discovered 'hotspots' of mutations in breast cancer genomes, where mutations thought to be inactive 'passengers' in the genome have now been shown to possibly drive further cancerous changes. Reported in Nature Genetics today, the study found 33 mutation hotspots, which act like backseat drivers for cancer development.
