Study links antacids in pregnancy to asthma in kids
Paris: Children of women who take heartburn medicine during pregnancy are a third more likely to develop asthma, according to a study published Monday. However, it remains unclear whether the medication itself, or some other factor, is responsible for that increased risk, researchers reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|Dogen
|218,719
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|20 hr
|Were just afraid
|37
|Give babies peanut foods to prevent allergies l...
|Jan 5
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 4
|One way or another
|180,238
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Jan 3
|Purplemouse2
|5
|Are female muscles stronger than male muscles? (Feb '08)
|Dec 25
|deepak
|125
|Do we have a choice or are we really born this ...
|Dec 15
|Rainbow Kid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC