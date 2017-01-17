Special issue highlights research at ...

Special issue highlights research at UM Schools of Medicine and Dentistry

New research by scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Dentistry , is highlighted in a special issue of Pathogens and Disease . The issue focuses on key issues in infection and immunity, which are crucial research areas at the institution.

