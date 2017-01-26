Some Parts of Body Stay 'Alive' After Death, Evidence Suggests
Gene expression - when information stored in DNA is converted into instructions for making proteins or other molecules - actually increases in some cases after death, according to the new paper , which tracked postmortem activity and is published in the journal Open Biology. "Not all cells are 'dead' when an organism dies," senior author Peter Noble of the University of Washington and Alabama State University told Seeker.
